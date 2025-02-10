Over 7 to 10 million Indians need palliative care, but less than 4 per cent get it

NEW DELHI: A whopping 7 to 10 million Indians need palliative care annually, but only less than four per cent can access it due to various reasons, one of them being restrictive prescription policies for controlled pain medications, like morphine, and limited policy prioritisation, said the latest study.

The study, published in the ecancer journal, said given the rising number of patients needing palliative care in the country, it is essential that drugs, like morphine and other pain relievers, are made available and accessible.

Researchers from Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR), Pune, the study evaluated whether Indian national and state essential medicines lists (EMLS) for palliative care medical needs are adequately stocked and found that none of them meet the criteria set by the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC).

The study said the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), which is designed by the Union Health Ministry and was last updated in 2022, had 15 drugs, or 46 per cent of all medicines recommended by the IAHPC for palliative care.

The IAHPC has suggested 22 essential drugs for 16 of the most common palliative care symptoms, like depression, pain, anxiety, and vomiting among others, prevalent in end stage chronic diseases linked to kidney failure, liver failure, and cancer.

According to Dr Parth Sharma, corresponding author of the article, with India rising to the top globally in multiple chronic diseases, like diabetes and cancer, the suffering in the communities is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

“Access to palliative care, a branch of medicine that holistically deals with a person's suffering, is still abysmal in India. Pain is one of the most common symptoms requiring palliative care. Often, basic medicines like paracetamol and diclofenac are not able to relieve severe pain in people with life-limiting illnesses. Morphine then becomes the drug of choice for relieving pain and suffering," he told TNIE.