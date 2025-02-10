PM Modi tells students to embrace challenges, avoid exam pressure at Pariksha Pe Charcha

NEW DELHI: Leadership lessons to meditation, exams Vs knowledge to focusing like a batsman in action - Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a host of issues in a free-wheeling chat with school students during the eighth edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' broadcast on Monday.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and held a more deeper and lively conversation with around 35 students at the Sunder Nursery here.

The nationwide broadcast of the event saw students, teachers, and parents tuning in from different parts of the country.

Modi told students 'gyan' (knowledge) and examinations are two different things. One should not view exams as be-all and end-all in life.

During the interaction with students drawn from states and UTs from across the country, the prime minister said students should not be confined and allowed to explore their passions. He asked students to use their time in a planned way for effective management.

The prime minister spoke on issues such as 'master your time master your life, live in the moment, finding positives, nourish to flourish', with students quizzing him on different matters.