Punjab AAP in for a split, 30 MLAs in touch: Congress

CHANDIGARH: After a humiliating defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, the Punjab unit of AAP is likely to face an internal bickering and a potential split, Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa said on Sunday.

The veteran Congress leader mentioned that over 30 AAP MLAs have been in contact with his party for nearly a year, ready to switch sides.

“A leadership battle is now imminent, as the party leadership in the capital may want to replace Mann, especially since all the MLAs and the cadre in the state are aligned with party’s national convener Arivnd Kejriwal. A by-election is due in Ludhiana (West) assembly constituency. Kejriwal may be eyeing this seat to join the state assembly,” he claimed.