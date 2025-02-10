'Scrap proposed wildlife safari project, save Aravalli hills,' say retired IFS officers to PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: A group of retired IFS officers have shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to scrap the world's largest "curated" wildlife safari project covering 10,000 acres of Aravalli hills in Gurugram and Nuh districts of Haryana.

Aravallis, the memorandum signed by 37 retired IFS officers points out, are India’s ecological and cultural heritage comprising some of the oldest geological features dating back to almost 1800 million years.

Some scholars have also dated the Aravallis to be 2500 million years old. Destruction of this fragile ecosystem is causing significant irreversible biodiversity losses, land degradation and decline in vegetation cover negatively impacting communities, cattle and wildlife living in the lap of the Aravallis.

"The primary purpose of any intervention in the eco-sensitive Aravalli region must be ‘conservation and restoration’ and not destruction that a zoo safari will bring,” said RP Balwan, retired Conservator of Forest, South Circle Haryana, and others in the memorandum.

"As per a survey conducted by the Haryana Forest Department a few years ago, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals, 57 species of butterflies and many reptiles exist in the Aravallis," said Uma Shanker Singh, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forest from Uttar Pradesh and one of the signatories.

"A zoo or a safari is often considered not essential for wildlife conservation because while they can play a role in breeding endangered species, the practice of keeping animals in captivity in limited spaces can negatively impact their natural behaviours. The most effective conservation efforts focus on protecting natural habitats and addressing threats in the wild, rather than relying on captive breeding programs in zoos”, he added.

"Over the last few decades the Aravalli range has been over exploited for extracting its materials (rocks/stones/gravels) fro the sites by boring blasting, quarrying. Minning and then procressed for crushing. Mining causes destruction of natural ecosystems,’’ the memorandum reads.