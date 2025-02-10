SGPC dismisses Giani Harpreet Singh as Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) dismissed Jathedar (High Priest) of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh from service.

He was dismissed after the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee accepted the report of the investigation panel formed in this regard.

Sharing information over it, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that this decision has been taken 'unanimously' based on the report of the investigation panel.

"Only three members registered their dissenting note in this regard, while the remaining members of the SGPC executive committee who attended the meeting agreed to the dismissal of Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh," he said.