SP chief Akhilesh flays Adityanath government over traffic chaos in Prayagraj

In another post, the former chief minister said, "People stuck in traffic jams are imprisoned in their vehicles for hours. There is no place even for women to meet their daily needs. There is no arrangement to take care of those who are fainting on the roads. Mobile phone batteries of devotees have run out due to which they have lost contact with their people. Due to lack of contact and information, people are getting restless."

Yadav charged that those who should have been among the public are sitting at home.

"There is no arrangement for food and water for constables, class four employees or sanitation workers who are standing day and night faithfully hungry and thirsty," Yadav alleged highlighting the situation in Prayagraj.

The officers are giving orders sitting in their rooms but are not coming down to the ground, he charged and added that residents of Prayagraj have got nothing except filth, traffic jams and price rise.

"It is heard that now the BJP is accusing the devotees that when they know that there is mismanagement everywhere, then why are the devotees coming. Some are leaving the accident victims of the state to fend for themselves and attending the ceremony in another state, some are going abroad, is anyone taking care of the devotees? " Yadav said According to the officials, 46.19 lakh people, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, took dip in Sangam till 8 am on Monday.

About 44 crore people have taken a dip in the Sangam since the start of the Maha Kumbh last month.