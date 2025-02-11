Amid fissures in INDIA bloc unity, Congress netas speak in different voices

NEW DELHI: The demoralising defeat of the INDIA bloc parties – AAP and Congress — in the Delhi assembly elections has brought out the internal contradictions in the grand old party, with leaders appearing to be not on the same page on its alliance strategies.

While some Congress leaders defended the party’s position saying that AAP was unwilling to forge an alliance in the assembly polls, another section differed with the view, while calling for introspection and coherent political strategy.

In a post on X, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that the party needs to clarify its political strategy. “They have to decide whether they will do coalition politics or go it alone. Also, it has become necessary to make fundamental changes in the party’s organisation,” he wrote. Another leader, Rashid Alvi said that the grand-old party needs to “respect all parties in the INDIA bloc” if they want to defeat the BJP.

“This election has forced them to think that the BJP has won because of us. If we want to defeat the BJP, we must respect all parties in the INDIA alliance and strengthen the coalition” he said.

However, fending off criticism, Congress MP and whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore asserted that the INDIA bloc was formed for general elections 2024 and state-specific alliances were the way forward in the assembly polls.

“One thing is very clear - the INDIA alliance was created for the general elections 2024. In different states, different strategies were evolved in those polls also. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had an alliance in Delhi but not in Punjab,” he said. “In assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal announced on December 1 that they are fighting alone. We hope that our alliance partners will also understand that they are asking the wrong person, they should ask the question to the person who broke the alliance,” Tagore added.