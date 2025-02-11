Bijapur encounter: How surprise attack from Maharashtra side led to massive crackdown on Naxals

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police took Naxalites by surprise and succeeded in surrounding them by launching their operation in Bijapur district, during which 31 ultras were killed, from neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

In one of the biggest strikes against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, security forces gunned down 31 ultras, including 11 women, on a forested hill in the Indravati National Park area on Sunday. Two security personnel were also killed and as many others injured in the gunfight.

"We had inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to Telangana state committee, west Bastar division and national park area committee of Maoists in the remote jungles of Indravati National Park area for a meeting ahead of their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC)," a police official told PTI.

Naxalites carry out the TCOC between March and June during which they step up their activities.

Combat units of the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters were mobilised from different directions in the area on February 7, the official said.

"To strategically utilise the element of surprise, some of the teams were mobilised into the Indravati National Park from the launch pads of Maharashtra police in the neighbouring state," he said.