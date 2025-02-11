Centre plans to expand Nari Adalats, writes to states to share proposals

NEW DELHI: Keen to replicate the success of Nari Adalats, the Centre has written to all states to share proposals for setting them up at the local levels.

Nari Adalats provides women with an alternate grievance redressal mechanism for resolving minor disputes, including domestic violence, property rights and harassment in the country.

It has already been set up in a phased manner in states like Assam, and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase.

The ministry has already received proposals for setting up more Nari Adalats from Bihar, Karnataka, Assam and J&K.

Now, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has written to all the states to share details about establishing Nari Adalats in their areas at the local level.

In a letter to states and union territories, the Secretary, the Women and Child Development Ministry, Anil Malik, said, “The Nari Adalat scheme represents a major step forward to provide an alternative platform for resolution of minor disputes by leveraging the strength of women within the local communities.”