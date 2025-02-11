Chhattisgarh witnessed 47% decline in Naxal violence, 64% reduction in civilian and security forces casualties: MoS Rai in LS

NEW DELHI: In line with the claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the country would be free from Naxal violence by March 2026, the government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that Chhattisgarh has seen a 47 per cent decline in incidents of violence and a 64 percent reduction in the deaths of civilians and security personnel during 2024, compared to 2010.
Replying to a written question in the House, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said the state recorded 267 cases of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-induced violence in 2024, compared to 499 reported in 2010.
He went on to add that the resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have also decreased by 64 percent, from 343 deaths in 2010 to 122 in 2024.
The minister stated that the state has received over 43 percent of the Rs 1,925.83 crore released to all LWE-affected states under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme during the last five years.
The SRE scheme provides funds to LWE-affected states for capacity building through provisions of ex-gratia to the families of civilians and security forces killed in LWE violence, training and operational needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxal cadres, community policing, and compensation to security personnel and civilians for the damage to properties in Naxal violence, Rai said.
“Under the scheme, Rs 1,925.83 crore has been released to all LWE-affected states during the last five years (from 2019-20 to date). This includes Rs 829.80 crore for Chhattisgarh,” the minister said.
The state has also received 21.6 percent of the total Rs 394.31 crore released to all LWE-affected states under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) during the last five years, he said, adding that the scheme is aimed at strengthening special forces, special intelligence branches (SIBs), and district police.
“Rs 85.42 crore has been released for Chhattisgarh under the SIS scheme, as 702 fortified police stations (FPSs), including 147 in Chhattisgarh, have been sanctioned for LWE-affected states. Of these, 612 FPSs, including 125 in Chhattisgarh, have been constructed,” the minister said.
Noting that funds are provided to the LWE-affected states under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) Scheme to fill critical gaps in public infrastructure and services, the minister said, “Rs 2,384.17 crore has been released during the last five years (from 2019-20 to date). This includes Rs 773.62 crore for Chhattisgarh.”
The minister also provided details of funds allocated to central agencies during the last five years, which amounted to Rs 654.84 crore. These funds are used for procuring helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure needs in security camps in LWE-affected areas.