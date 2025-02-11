Chhattisgarh witnessed 47% decline in Naxal violence, 64% reduction in civilian and security forces casualties: MoS Rai in LS

NEW DELHI: In line with the claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the country would be free from Naxal violence by March 2026, the government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that Chhattisgarh has seen a 47 per cent decline in incidents of violence and a 64 percent reduction in the deaths of civilians and security personnel during 2024, compared to 2010.

Replying to a written question in the House, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said the state recorded 267 cases of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-induced violence in 2024, compared to 499 reported in 2010.

He went on to add that the resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have also decreased by 64 percent, from 343 deaths in 2010 to 122 in 2024.

The minister stated that the state has received over 43 percent of the Rs 1,925.83 crore released to all LWE-affected states under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme during the last five years.