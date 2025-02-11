Concerned over declining participation of MPs: Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday flagged the declining participation of members in legislative proceedings and resulting political logjam. He also expressed concern over the decline in the number of sittings of legislative bodies and low productivity in legislatures.

Addressing the inaugural session of Orientation Programme for newly elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Maharashtra Legislative Council at the Parliament House Complex, Birla urged the legislators to engage with the House proceedings during sessions.

Stressing that planned disruptions in legislatures are against the spirit of the Constitution, Birla urged the legislators to raise issues using tools like Question Hour, without causing disruptions to the proceedings of the House. He also advised legislators to come prepared with facts for debates. Birla said the best legislator is the one who participates fully in House proceedings and engages in well-researched, logical discussions.