Cricket analogy abound in LS, barbs against BJP, Congress traded

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday described the Congress as a "batsman" who is trying to get the other partners of the INDIA bloc "run out."

Independent MP from Maharashtra's Sangli, Vishal Patil, too resorted to cricketing lexicon to take a swipe at the Mahayuti government, and said that after winning the assembly polls, the alliance got the "12th man" to run the government there.

Participating in the discussion on the Union budget in the Lok Sabha, Shinde said "INDIA bloc is like a cricket team that has a batsmen named Congress who is bent on getting others run out."

He added, "The Congress is the 'Bhasmasur' of Indian politics, whomever it supports is destroyed. In our Maharashtra, it put off the 'mashaal' of the UBT. Those who moved away from the Hindutva ideology, look at their situation in Maharashtra now."

Alleging that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke like a "spokesperson of China," Shinde said, "When you abuse 'Make in India' then you don't just abuse the government but all labourers, engineers and doctors, as they are all part of it."