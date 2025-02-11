Diversity: In a 1st, scientific assessment of animal species at PTR in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a first, Rapid Faunal Survey is being conducted in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) to identify the micro and small animals. According to PTR officials, it will help in assessing the diversity of animals present there and plan accordingly.

A rapid faunal survey is a scientific assessment of the animal species in a specific area. It uses a variety of techniques to collect data about the species, including observations, sampling, and data analysis.

GIS expert Manish Bakshi said that a joint team of PTR and Zoological Survey of India has been roped for to the job since August last year which is expected to be concluded by April this year. They will compile a joint report of the survey conducted in all the three seasons and submit it to the PTR official, he said.

“The Rapid Faunal Survey is being conducted by PTR in association with the Zoological Survey of India. This survey will be conducted in three phases in all three seasons. Survey for rainy and winter season has already been concluded while it will be started soon for summer season, which is expected to be concluded by April this year” said the GIS expert.

According to Bakshi, the purpose of the survey is to get all information about the types of small and special creatures present in this area apart from big animals.