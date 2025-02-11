ED arrests former MP transport dept constable, key aides in money laundering case

BHOPAL: Nearly 50 days after lodging a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ‘crorepati’ Saurabh Sharma, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has finally made the first arrests.
Sharma was an ex-Madhya Pradesh transport department constable-turned-businessman.
The ED’s Bhopal Zonal Office has arrested three persons, including the ex-constable Saurabh Sharma and his two key business partners Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, the ED said in its official statement on Tuesday.
Importantly, all three men were present in judicial custody at the Bhopal Central Jail till February 17, after their week-long questioning by the sleuths of the state’s anti-corruption agency Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE).
The remand is in connection with the disproportionate assets case registered by the agency against them on December 18, 2024.
Importantly, the ED had initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment Bhopal M.P. u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Saurabh Sharma, retired constable, Transport Department, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
It is revealed from the concerned FIR that Saurabh Sharma has amassed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees in the name of his family members and associated firms/companies.
Further, in a separate action, gold bars weighing 52 Kgs and cash of Rs. 11 crores were seized by the Income Tax Department, Bhopal from Chetan Singh Gaur's vehicle, a close associate of Saurabh Sharma on December 19-20 intervening night.
During the ED investigation, searches were conducted in this case on December 27, 2024, and January 17, 2025, at the residential premises of Saurabh Sharma, his family members, and associates including Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur.
The searches led to various incriminating documents on immovable properties, investments made through various firms/ companies, etc. in the name of Saurabh Shama and his family members were found and seized.
Immovable properties to the tune of Rs 25 crore are invested in the name of family members/ friends/ firms etc.
Movable assets to the tune of Rs 10 Crore have been seized/ frozen by ED till now. During the investigation, it was seen that Saurabh Sharma was appointed at the MP State Transport Department as a constable in 2015, on compassionate grounds.
He, however, took voluntary retirement from service in 2023.
During the investigation, it is revealed that Saurabh Sharma has acquired huge assets disproportionate to known sources of income after getting a post of Constable in RTO, MP Government.
In connivance with Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, he established firms/ companies and used their bank accounts and those of his family members to launder the proceeds of crime for investments in properties in the name of family members/ friends/ firms/ companies. Further investigation is under progress.
Importantly, the searches by the state’s anti-corruption agency at Sharma’s premises in Bhopal on December 18-19, 2024, had led to seizure of movable assets (including 2.32 quintal silver bricks) worth Rs 7.98 crore.