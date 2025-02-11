ED arrests former MP transport dept constable, key aides in money laundering case

BHOPAL: Nearly 50 days after lodging a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ‘crorepati’ Saurabh Sharma, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has finally made the first arrests.

Sharma was an ex-Madhya Pradesh transport department constable-turned-businessman.

The ED’s Bhopal Zonal Office has arrested three persons, including the ex-constable Saurabh Sharma and his two key business partners Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, the ED said in its official statement on Tuesday.

Importantly, all three men were present in judicial custody at the Bhopal Central Jail till February 17, after their week-long questioning by the sleuths of the state’s anti-corruption agency Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The remand is in connection with the disproportionate assets case registered by the agency against them on December 18, 2024.

Importantly, the ED had initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment Bhopal M.P. u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Saurabh Sharma, retired constable, Transport Department, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

It is revealed from the concerned FIR that Saurabh Sharma has amassed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees in the name of his family members and associated firms/companies.