‘Exams are not everything’: PM’s tip to schoolkids at Pariksha Pe Charcha

NEW DELHI: From nutrition to mastering pressure, leadership lessons to going beyond marks, PM Narendra Modi on Monday shared some crucial tips with schoolchildren about how to succeed in life and not just exams during the eighth edition of his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ broadcast.

In a clear departure from his town hall-style interaction with school children, parents, and teachers, the PM, this time, held a free-wheeling chat with 35 school students in a relaxed and informal style while weaving through different parts of Sunder Nursery, a 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to the Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sharing valuable advice with the children, drawn from states and UTs across the country, Modi highlighted that knowledge and exams differ.