‘Exams are not everything’: PM’s tip to schoolkids at Pariksha Pe Charcha

NEW DELHI: From nutrition to mastering pressure, leadership lessons to going beyond marks, PM Narendra Modi on Monday shared some crucial tips with schoolchildren about how to succeed in life and not just exams during the eighth edition of his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ broadcast.
In a clear departure from his town hall-style interaction with school children, parents, and teachers, the PM, this time, held a free-wheeling chat with 35 school students in a relaxed and informal style while weaving through different parts of Sunder Nursery, a 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to the Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Sharing valuable advice with the children, drawn from states and UTs across the country, Modi highlighted that knowledge and exams differ.
“Exams are not everything; knowledge and exams are not the same thing,” he said. Encouraging students to “learn as much as possible”, the PM said education is not solely about advancing to the next class but also about comprehensive personal growth.
In the interaction, which was live-streamed nationally and watched by students, teachers, and parents from different parts of the country, Modi also stressed time management.
“Everyone has 24 hours. Yet, some people accomplish a lot while others feel nothing is achieved,” he said, emphasising the importance of focusing on challenging subjects rather than avoiding them.
Remarking that even if 30-40% of students fail in their 10th or 12th grades, life does not end, and it emphasised the importance of deciding whether to succeed in life or only in academics.