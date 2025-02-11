'Great Victory', PM Modi tells Vance in dinner chit-chat

NEW DELHI: During a dinner at the Elysee Palace on Monday night, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron for AI summit participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen congratulating U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on his party's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
A video shared by President Macron showed Modi shaking hands with Vance and saying, "Congratulations. Great, great victory," to which Vance responded, "Thank you so much. So nice to see you."
At the summit in Paris, co-chaired by President Macron and PM Modi, Vice President Vance commended Modi’s views on artificial intelligence and its role in economic growth.
Representing the Trump administration, Vance reiterated his commitment to a "pro-worker growth path" for AI, emphasizing its job creation potential. He also echoed Modi’s belief that AI will not replace jobs but will boost productivity, saying, "I appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s point. AI, I believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings. It will never replace human beings."
PM Modi will leave for Washington on Wednesday for a two-day official visit to hold meetings with President Trump.
Meanwhile, Vance cautioned global leaders and tech industry executives that "excessive regulation" could stifle the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry, criticizing European efforts to limit AI's risks in his speech at the summit.
Videos shared by DD News and ANI showed the leaders engaged in a meeting, but there was no official read-out on the meeting. Usha Vance also present during the meeting.