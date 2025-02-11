'Great Victory', PM Modi tells Vance in dinner chit-chat

NEW DELHI: During a dinner at the Elysee Palace on Monday night, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron for AI summit participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen congratulating U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on his party's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

A video shared by President Macron showed Modi shaking hands with Vance and saying, "Congratulations. Great, great victory," to which Vance responded, "Thank you so much. So nice to see you."