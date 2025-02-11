India to host next AI summit, pitches to make it mindful of needs of Global South

NEW DELHI: India will host the next international summit on artificial intelligence, confirmed the office of French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who co-chaired the AI summit with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, had earlier announced that India would be happy to host the next such event on its territory.

As the global AI summit shifts from safety in 2023 to action in 2025, India aims to balance the global governance framework by making it inclusive, sustainable, and mindful of the needs of Global South countries.

India has been part of the all five working groups dealing with international governance, future of work, security and safety, AI for general interest, and innovation and culture in the run-up to the summit that France co-chaired with India. Though there are difference among the countries especially from the US and UK, efforts are still on to get an outcome statement of the summit.

As geopolitics play its part in the shaping of AI governance structure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed a premium on both inclusivity and sustainability hoping that such an approach will be good as it would foster innovation and benefit maximum countries across the globe.

“Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capacities are most lacking - be it compute power, talent, data, or the financial resources,” Prime Minister Modi said at the summit.

“Our aim is to ensure greatest good for greatest number of people,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. Since its G 20 Presidency, India has been working for including more countries from Global South to be part of the AI conversation and its governance structure. And it believes that an innovation focused approach can befit all.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, pointed out that as the summit moves from safety to action focus should be on innovation to reap the benefit of the AI. “Focus should be on innovation and this is like what was Y2K moment for Indian IT industry,” he said AI bring transformative changes and India is seized of it.

“AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals becomes easier and faster.At the same time, Sustainable AI does not only mean using clean energy. AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs and resource requirements. After all, the human brain manages to compose poetry and design space ships using less power than most lightbulbs,” Modi said at the summit. India also would like to see the membership of the the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) grow. It has now 44 more members GPAI endeavours to bridge the gap between theoretical understanding and practice in the realm of AI.