Historic breakthrough: Men's 20 km race walk record shattered after 14 years at 38th National Games

DEHRADUN: The 38th National Games in Dehradun witnessed a thrilling display of athletic prowess, as the long-standing record was broken for the first time in 14 years.

The previous record, set by Gurmeet Singh of Jharkhand in 2011 with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds has now been eclipsed by a remarkable performance from six Indian athletes.

Leading the charge was Servin Sebastian from the Services team, who not only clinched victory but also established a new National Games record with a stunning record time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds.

“I am thrilled to have broken the record and to contribute to this historic moment,” Sebastian said after his impressive finish.

Joining him in rewriting the history books were Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand), Amanjot Singh (Punjab), Paramjit Singh (Services), Ram Babu (Uttar Pradesh), and Mukesh Nitharwal (Rajasthan), all of whom finished with durations that surpassed Gurmeet Singh’s previous benchmark.