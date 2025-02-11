INDIA bloc needs to 'sit and work things out': Kapil Sibal

NEW DELHI: After subsequent disappointments faced by major INDIA bloc parties in the recent assembly elections, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said that the alliance will have to sit together and work meticulously to make things out.

Speaking about the Congress, Sibal stated that the party always tries to work together and to move ahead with consent. He, however, also admitted that sometimes the alliance faces problems citing the example of the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, where a dismal show by Congress prevented the 'Mahagathbandhan' from reaching majority.

"Congress party always tries to work together and to move ahead with consent. This is true that there are problems at times. In the last election in Bihar, Congress were given seats but they could not win and RJD said that they could not come to power because of Congress. All the parties (of INDIA alliance) will have to decide how to contest elections," Sibal said while addressing a press conference.

As the BJP has clinched victory in recent Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections, Sibal pointed out that the BJP has advantage that they fight elections under a single command.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, "In the BJP, the advantage is that there is a single command and they fight elections under that single command, hence they benefit too. In Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Congress fought in alliance and they got the benefit. They (INDIA alliance) will have to sit and work things out"