India driving global growth through energy sector,says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is not only driving its own growth but also contributing to the world's growth, with the energy sector playing a major role.

Speaking at the third edition of India Energy Week in Delhi, he highlighted how every investment in the energy sector is creating new jobs for the youth and generating opportunities for green employment.

“India is driving not only its own growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role,” said the Prime Minister. He noted that many of India's energy goals are aligned with the 2030 deadline, including adding 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, achieving net-zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways, and producing five million metric tons of green hydrogen annually. He further said that while these targets may seem ambitious, the achievements of the past decade have given confidence that they will be met.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India's solar energy generation capacity has increased thirty-two times in the last ten years, making it the third-largest solar power-producing nation in the world. He also mentioned that India’s non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled and that the country is the first G20 nation to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

On ethanol blending, Modi highlighted India’s achievements, with the current rate at 19 per cent, leading to foreign exchange savings, substantial revenue for farmers, and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. “India's goal of achieving a 20 per cent ethanol mandate by October 2025,” he said. He also noted that during India's G20 presidency, the Global Biofuels Alliance was established and is continuously expanding, now involving 28 nations and 12 international organizations.