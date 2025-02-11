Inspector of elite commando unit C-60 killed in Naxal encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

GADCHIROLI: An inspector of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The deceased policeman was identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar, a resident of Gadchiroli who was attached to the special operations squad, police stated.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said during an operation against Naxals in the district, personnel of the C-60 commando unit successfully destroyed a Maoist camp in the Fulnar forest area of Bhamragad taluka.

However, Police Inspector Nagulwar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter.

He was immediately airlifted by a helicopter and admitted to the district hospital in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis said in a post on X in the evening.