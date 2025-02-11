JEE-Main 2025 session 1 result: 14 candidates score 100 percentile, one female among top rankers

NEW DELHI: A total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 session 1 exam with a maximum of them being from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan emerged as the overall topper, followed by Kushagra Gupta from Karnataka and Daksh from Delhi-NCT.

Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh is the only female topper.

In the Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC NCL) category, Daksh from Delhi secured the top rank. Shreyas Lohiya from Uttar Pradesh topped in the SC category, while Parth Sehra from Rajasthan topped in the ST category.

Harshal Gupta from Chhattisgarh emerged as the topper in the person with benchmark disability (PwBd) category.

Of the 14 top scorers, five are from Rajasthan.

The NTA has withheld the percentiles of 39 candidates who were found to be involved in unfair means practices during the exam. Their results have not been declared.