JEE-Main 2025 session 1 result: 14 candidates score 100 percentile, one female among top rankers
NEW DELHI: A total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 session 1 exam with a maximum of them being from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.
Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan emerged as the overall topper, followed by Kushagra Gupta from Karnataka and Daksh from Delhi-NCT.
Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh is the only female topper.
In the Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC NCL) category, Daksh from Delhi secured the top rank. Shreyas Lohiya from Uttar Pradesh topped in the SC category, while Parth Sehra from Rajasthan topped in the ST category.
Harshal Gupta from Chhattisgarh emerged as the topper in the person with benchmark disability (PwBd) category.
Of the 14 top scorers, five are from Rajasthan.
The NTA has withheld the percentiles of 39 candidates who were found to be involved in unfair means practices during the exam. Their results have not been declared.
A total of 13,11,544 candidates registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.).
While there were 4,43,622 female candidates, 1,67,790 of them were from the General category, 45,627 were from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 42,704 were from SC, 13,833 were from ST, and 1,73,668 from OBC.
8,67,920 male candidates registered for the exam. This includes 3,21,419 from the General category, 96,159 from EWS, 87,550 from SC, 28,778 from ST, and 3,34,014 from OBC. There were three candidates from the third gender.
The JEE Main 2025 exam for Paper 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, while Paper 2 was held on January 30, 2025. The exam was conducted in 13 languages.
Only the top 2.5 lakh ranked candidates in JEE Main have qualified to move on to JEE Advanced, the gateway to admissions in the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application process for JEE Advanced has now begun.
After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2024 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores.
The examination was also conducted in 15 cities outside India - Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.
Candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 scorecards at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.