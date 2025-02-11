Jharkhand HC imposes Rs 50k fine on IAS officer for unlawfully revoking mining lease of operator

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on IAS officer and former Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramniwas Yadav for unlawfully revoking the mining lease of an operator.

The court deemed the cancellation of the mining lease as illegal. The order was passed by a division bench Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan.

During the hearing, the court observed that the Deputy Commissioner had no authority to terminate the petitioner’s mining lease before its due time, yet he proceeded with the cancellation.

In addition to that, the court has granted the petitioner the liberty to seek damages in civil court for the suspension of mining activities from September 8, 2023 onwards.

The petition was filed in the High Court by M/s Hill Movement, owned by Prakash Yadav. The petitioner was represented by Advocates Prashant Pallav, Parth Jalan, and Shivani.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the company was given a stone mining lease in Sahibganj, which was cancelled without any notice or prior information.