Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj to turn into 'no vehicle zone' ahead of Tuesday's Maghi Purnima bath

MAHAKUMBH: The Prayagraj administration has chalked out a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, which will mark the end of the Kalpvas period, an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

While the fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, the rule will apply to the entire city from 5 pm onwards with an exemption for emergency and essential services, an official statement said.

The measures are meant to ensure the safety of the devotees, who are expected to take dip in the Sangam in large numbers on Wednesday, it said.

To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles so that the devotees face no trouble in reaching the bathing ghats on foot, the statement said.

Kalpvas refers to the practice of living near a sacred river for a set period of time, adhering to fasting, self-discipline, introspection and spiritual purification.

Performing Kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious.

This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam, a government statement said.