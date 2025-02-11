Mahakumbh: Ahead of fourth holy dip Prayagraj turns into 'no vehicle zone'

LUCKNOW: Mahakumbh Mela authorities are making special arrangements to ensure a seamless spiritual experience for pilgrims on the occasion of the Magh Poornima Snan on Wednesday.

However, in the wake of convergence of massive crowd of devotees arriving in Prayagraj and the resultant long traffic jams on all highways leading to Madhya Pradesh, the state authorities have introduced a special traffic plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safe transit of devotees.

After sending Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, who is also the UP STF chief, to Prayagraj by a special plane, CM Yogi Adityanath also issued orders to depute 52 additional officers including IAS, IPS and PCS, on Mela premises for better arrangement and coordination on Magh Poornima snan.

The entire mela area has been declared a ‘no vehicle zone’ starting from 4 am on February 11, 2025 with restricted entry of vehicles pertaining only to essential and emergency services.

All private and public vehicles arriving in Prayagraj on February 11 after 4 am were directed to designated parking areas along their respective routes.

This measure aims at preventing traffic congestion in the city and allow pilgrims to reach the bathing ghats conveniently on foot.

Additionally, from 5 onwards on February 11, entire Prayagraj city was tuned into a 'no vehicle zone' with only emergency services exempted from this regulation.

Apart from seven-tier security system, cops were also briefed security measures and implemented one way traffic system.

ADG, Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar said elaborate security and traffic arrangements were being made in view of Magh Poornima snan and additional police forces were also deployed at strategic points.

He, however, said more stress was being laid on the safe return of pilgrims, particular kalpwasis who would leave mela campus after Magh Poornima snan.

“Route has been fixed for their return on schedule timings,” said the officer.

This special traffic plan will remain in effect until the completion of the Magh Poornima snan on February 12, ensuring the safe departure of pilgrims from the Mela premises.