Major fraud exposed in Dehradun's Defense Colony housing society, FIR filed against 16 retired officers

DEHRADUN: Dehradun's Defense Colony is at a storm of a major fraud scandal involving the 'Soldiers Cooperative Housing Society.'
Investigations reveal that the original layout plan was manipulated, resulting in the creation of 726 plots instead of the approved 680 plots. An FIR has been registered by the police.
According to the report, land reserved by the Cooperative Housing Society for open spaces, parks, and other community uses has been illegally plotted and sold.
In a serious breach of public trust, over 18,000 square meters of land designated for public use has been misappropriated. The police have registered a case under various sections based on a complaint from a former military officer.
The matter escalated when Colonel Ramesh Prasad Singh (Retd.), a member of the society, filed a complaint with the Nehru Colony police.
As a result, a case has been registered against 16 former military officers, all of whom have retired from high-ranking positions including Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel, Commandant, Squadron Leader, and Major.
In a complaint submitted to the Nehru Colony police station, Colonel Ramesh Prasad (Retd.), Lt Col Trijivan Singh Payal (Retd.), and Vijay Mohan Nath, residents of Sector Four in the Defense Colony, stated that they are members of the Defense Colony Society.
"The Sainik Sahkari Awas Samiti Limited was registered in 1967 under the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow," they noted.
The society was established to address the residential needs and welfare of soldiers, veterans, and their families. According to the report filed with the police, an initial layout plan for 680 plots was approved and validated by the UP Town and Planning Department in Lucknow on December 13, 1967.
The report alleges that "over time, former and current officials of the committee arbitrarily and fraudulently increased the number of plots to 726. As a result, more than 18,000 square meters of public land were plotted and sold."
It is also alleged that, in violation of the committee's regulations, plots were sold to individuals without military backgrounds. Furthermore, these plots were sold at prices even lower than the circle rates, leading to substantial financial gains.
SSP Ajay Singh stated, "The police have registered a case in this matter and have begun their investigation." The police have registered cases against several retired military officers, including Colonel RS Kali (Retd), Veerabhan Singh, SM Gusaini, RS Panyuli, and SL Panyuli.
Additionally, cases have been filed against retired Captain TP Kundaliya, Lieutenant Colonel AS Kandari, PS Rana, CP Sati, GS Bisht, SS Bisht, and SPS Negi.
Other officers named in the cases include retired Major MS Negi, Commandant SS Rawat, PO Warrant Officer VK Nautiyal, and retired Squadron Leader SS Bisht.