Major fraud exposed in Dehradun's Defense Colony housing society, FIR filed against 16 retired officers

DEHRADUN: Dehradun's Defense Colony is at a storm of a major fraud scandal involving the 'Soldiers Cooperative Housing Society.'

Investigations reveal that the original layout plan was manipulated, resulting in the creation of 726 plots instead of the approved 680 plots. An FIR has been registered by the police.

According to the report, land reserved by the Cooperative Housing Society for open spaces, parks, and other community uses has been illegally plotted and sold.

In a serious breach of public trust, over 18,000 square meters of land designated for public use has been misappropriated. The police have registered a case under various sections based on a complaint from a former military officer.

The matter escalated when Colonel Ramesh Prasad Singh (Retd.), a member of the society, filed a complaint with the Nehru Colony police.