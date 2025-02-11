MHA to deploy AI to identify, shut mule accounts in crackdown on cybercrime: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government has worked out a plan to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to identify and close the “mule accounts” before they are made operational for laundering money generated through cyber fraud.

Announcing this at a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for MHA on ‘Cyber Security and Cyber Crime’, the Home Minister said, “Efforts are underway to use AI tools for identifying mule accounts in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India and all banks, to establish a system for their detection to ensure that the money defrauded is not laundered.”

Shah, who chaired the meeting, also stressed raising awareness on “Stop-Think-Take Action” as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent cases of cyber fraud and crime.

The Home Minister said, the government is moving forward with a four-pronged strategy to tackle cases of cybercrime, which are ‘Convergence, Coordination, Communication and Capacity’. He also asserted that the MHA’s goal “is to ensure zero cybercrime cases and their FIRs”.