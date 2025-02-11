‘Process of AAP disintegration in Punjab has already started’

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa claims that disintegration process of AAP has begun and it will soon be history. Excepts:

What is the impact of AAP’s defeat in Delhi? Almost all senior leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, faced drubbing.

What the AAP promised and what it delivered are two entirely different matters. They promised corruption-free governance, but turned out to be morally corrupt. Kejriwal, after coming out of jail, said the people would decide whether he is honest or not. The people gave him a firm reply that he was corrupt.

Have you ever heard that the CM’s official residence has been refurbished spending crores of rupees? I was a minister. The government does not give more than `5-7 lakh for refurbishing an official accommodation. Kejriwal was under the false impression that he would remain CM for life. In Punjab also, the people have observed their performance.

They expressd a desire to end the VVIP culture. However, some 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for the security of CM Bhagwant Mann. At least 80 Punjab Police commandos were manning security of Kejriwal when he was Delhi CM. He had ‘Z’ security cover from MHA and the Punjab government. He used to drive a Wagon R, and now he uses a vehicle provided by the Punjab government.