‘Process of AAP disintegration in Punjab has already started’

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa claims that disintegration process of AAP has begun and it will soon be history. Excepts:
What is the impact of AAP’s defeat in Delhi? Almost all senior leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, faced drubbing.
What the AAP promised and what it delivered are two entirely different matters. They promised corruption-free governance, but turned out to be morally corrupt. Kejriwal, after coming out of jail, said the people would decide whether he is honest or not. The people gave him a firm reply that he was corrupt.
Have you ever heard that the CM’s official residence has been refurbished spending crores of rupees? I was a minister. The government does not give more than `5-7 lakh for refurbishing an official accommodation. Kejriwal was under the false impression that he would remain CM for life. In Punjab also, the people have observed their performance.
They expressd a desire to end the VVIP culture. However, some 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for the security of CM Bhagwant Mann. At least 80 Punjab Police commandos were manning security of Kejriwal when he was Delhi CM. He had ‘Z’ security cover from MHA and the Punjab government. He used to drive a Wagon R, and now he uses a vehicle provided by the Punjab government.
Will AAP disintegrate in Punjab?
The process has already started in Delhi and will reach Punjab in the coming years.
Reports suggest Kejriwal may enter Rajya Sabha through Punjab asking one of its members to resign, or may request Mann to step down and become Punjab CM. Your take?
These are not rumours. They are 100% correct. Recently, Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora said only a Hindu face can become Punjab CM. Why did he make such a statement suddenly?
As a secular party, the Congress doesn’t have any objection on CM from Hindu or Sikh or any other community. But the timing of Arora’s statement raises suspicions. It seems he wanted to gauge the public’s reaction, especially the Sikhs.
Speculatations are rife that AAP MLAs are in touch with Congress?
I am sure that whenever such a situation arises, AAP MLAs’s first choice will be to join Congress. They know that they have no future in AAP.
Delhi election results were a referendum on Kejriwal’s leadership. It is widely believed that Kejriwal runs the Punjab government…
It is 100% correct that the Punjab government effectively runs from Delhi. Vibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s close aide who was arrested in Swati Maliwal assault case, is the de facto CM of Punjab. He isrunning the government. There has not been a single cabinet meeting in the last four months, and the cabinet meeting called on Monday was postponed. Why Punjab MLAs were called to Delhi for meeting? Are Punjabis subservient to Kejriwal?
Why were Punjab AAP MLAs call for a meeting in Delhi?
The agenda is clear: They will demand that to save the party, Kejriwal should contest from the vacant Ludhiana (West) Assembly seat.