Raipur Diary | Advancing towards digital governance

In a major step towards digital transformation and transparent governance, the Chhattisgarh government has announced the full-scale implementation of the E-office system across all government departments. The initiative is deemed to strengthen efficiency, accountability and transparency in administration and meet the state government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. So far, 16 department head offices have been integrated and the district-level rollout is progressing swiftly. The system will allow real-time tracking of files, enhanced decision-making and make the governance smarter.

Bipolar contest and minorities in urban polls

After the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chhattisgarh is once again preparing for another election -- the urban body polls. This election is expected to be a contest primarily between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. The participation of minorities in the electoral process are not usually seen as encouraging despite their assumed role in playing unspecified determining, though small, in the fortunes of political parties. The Congress has given 7.38% of its tickets to Muslim candidates and the BJP’s share for Muslim faces is barely 0.73%.