Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar joke: Mumbai police to question YouTuber, team

Trouble mounts for popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others for the vulgar joke they made during a recent show titled India's Got Latent.

Ranveer later released a video and tendered an apology after the social media backlash.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday is set to question Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as "BeerBiceps," and others in connection with the case.

Apart from the Mumbai, the Assam Police on Monday filed a case against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for allegedly "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion."

The issue is also likely to echo in the parliament as, following complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon Allahbadia. The podcaster may be issued a notice, seeking his appearance before the panel to answer questions linked to the row, NDTV reports.

According to NDTV, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), has said she would raise the issue. "Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable . You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every political has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue," she said on X.