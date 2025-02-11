RG Kar case: Calcutta High Court says corruption in high places has serious impact on public confidence

KOLKATA: Hearing an appeal by R G Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh seeking postponement of framing of charges in a financial irregularities case, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday observed that corruption in high places has a serious impact on public confidence in the affairs of the state.

The division bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the special court, before which the trial in the case is to be heard, may fix a date prior to the next hearing of the matter at the high court.

Ghosh and four others were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case of alleged financial irregularities at the medical establishment during his tenure as the principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Holding that the allegations are very serious, the division bench, also comprising Justice Gaurang Kanth, said that it was informed that the respondent accused persons are in judicial remand at present.