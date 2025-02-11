RS Chairman Dhankhar to give ruling on members leaving House right after completing speech

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he would give his ruling during this session on the conduct of members giving their speeches in the House and then leaving without listening to others and "showing their back".

He said this after BJP member Ghanshyam Tiwari pointed out that a member left the House immediately after delivering his speech in Parliament.

Independent MP Kapil Sibal was speaking in the House on the Union Budget before he left.

The chairman said Ghanshyam Tiwari, who has a long experience of Parliamentary experience, has raised a question on whether a member can leave the House immediately after giving his speech.

"Also on whether one has to come to Parliament only to give their speech.It has also been stated that the basis of dignified conduct is to listen to others and express oneself. Democratic system can move forward only when there is freedom of expression and it is not curbed," he said.