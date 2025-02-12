12 girls from Maoist hotbed Khunti excel in JEE Main examination

RANCHI: In a remarkable feat 18 girls of Maoist hotbed, Khunti, have created history by clearing the JEE Main exam 2025. The results were declared on Tuesday evening.
This is the first time that so many girls studying in a KGBV school in the State have passed the prestigious national-level JEE Main exam.
Under the 'Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach' campaign run by the District Administration Khunti, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Kalamati in Khunti have succeeded in the prestigious JEE Main 2025.
District Administration has lauded the achievement. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lokesh Mishra congratulated the girls and wished them a bright future.
“This is a proud moment for our district. These 18 girl students have proved that despite the limitations of resources, if proper guidance and support are provided then even girls in rural areas can perform excellent in national-level competitive examinations," said the Deputy Commissioner
"This achievement is not only the result of the hard work of the girl students but also confirms the continuous efforts made by the teachers and the district administration under the ‘Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach Abhiyan',” he said.
The district administration will continue to strive for the overall support of the students in the same way in the future also, he added.
Under the Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach Abhiyan, the girl students were provided guidance through 24×7 digital education support, personal guidance, and model test series.
This innovative initiative not only led to success in the JEE Main exam, but also inspired the girl students to get admission in IIT and other prestigious institutions in the future.
The Khunti district administration sees this success as a revolutionary change in the field of rural education and is determined to provide similar support to the girl students in the future.
Interestingly, 23 girl students of same school had appeared for the JEE Mains 2024 examination, out of which, 22 students successfully qualified in the examination.
Ten girls, preparing for engineering under the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' program of the same school, had also qualified JEE Mains 2023.
Notably, addressing the pertinent issues of low female literacy and even lower inclination of young girls towards science in the aspirational district -- Khunti, the District Administration had launched ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ programme at Kalamati centre of KGBV in Khunti in October 2021.
Through the "Sapno ki Udaan" program, an effort is being made to ensure a strong education system for girl students in the district.
Under the program, online/offline coaching is being provided to girl students of classes 11th and 12th at KGBRV in Khunti for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics to help qualify for engineering and medical examinations.