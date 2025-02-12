12 girls from Maoist hotbed Khunti excel in JEE Main examination

RANCHI: In a remarkable feat 18 girls of Maoist hotbed, Khunti, have created history by clearing the JEE Main exam 2025. The results were declared on Tuesday evening.

This is the first time that so many girls studying in a KGBV school in the State have passed the prestigious national-level JEE Main exam.

Under the 'Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach' campaign run by the District Administration Khunti, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Kalamati in Khunti have succeeded in the prestigious JEE Main 2025.

District Administration has lauded the achievement. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lokesh Mishra congratulated the girls and wished them a bright future.