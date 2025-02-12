After TMC protest, Kolkata school shelves screening of Ghatak films

KOLKATA: A school in South Kolkata was forced to halt the screening of renowned director Ritwik Ghatak’s two films, ‘Aamar Lenin’ (My Lenin) and ‘Komal Gandhar’, after a TMC councillor raised objections to them.

‘Aamar Lenin’ was a film made in the year 1970 to commemorate the birth of Vladimir Lenin. However, issues arose with the National Film Censorship Board of India, which banned the movie. Ghatak personally met with Indira Gandhi on this matter.

The title of the other film, ‘Komal Gandhar’, refers to the Hindustani equivalent. It was part of the trilogy composed of ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ in 1960.

‘Komal Gandhar’ and ‘Subarnarekha’ (1962) both deal with the aftermath of thePartition in 1947, though this was his most optimistic film.

The film explores three themes: the dilemma of the lead character, Anusuya, the divided leadership of IPTA, and the fallout from the Partition.