Bihar: Congress MLA says party must fight in all 243 seats

PATNA: A day after MP Tariq Anwar said the party high command must clarify whether it wanted to do coalition politics or go it alone in Bihar, Congess MLA Pratima Kumari on Tuesday demanded that the grand old party contest all the 243 seats.

The MLA from Rajapakar in Vaishali district said that the party should go it alone in the assembly election. “Leadership can’t be developed without the support of workers. MLAs and MPs can’t develop contacts with people on a day-to-day basis but workers can do it,” she said and blamed coalition politics for the party’s poor performance in recent elections.

“We have been making alliances with regional parties before elections. As a result our own workers are feeling dejected. This has adversely affected the morale of workers of the party,” the MLA said.

Congress MP Kishor Kumar Jha said that the party high command shouldn’t agree to contest not less than 100 seats in Bihar. Jha said that the seat allocation should be done by the high command and that they must not accept the seats left by the grand-alliance partner RJD at all costs.