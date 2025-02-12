Bird flu: Jharkhand health dept issues alert to take necessary precautions

RANCHI: After the spread of bird flu (H5N1) in a poultry farm at the Veterinary College of Birsa Agricultural University in Ranchi, the state health department has issued an alert directing the officials to take necessary precautions.

The alert was issued to the civil surgeons of all the districts by the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Abu Imran on Wednesday.

Following the directive, Rapid Response Teams have been formed in all the districts due to the bird flu threat.