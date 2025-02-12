BJP claims Gaurav Gogoi's wife has links with ISI, he laughs off allegations

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's wife of having links with Pakistan and the ISI, a charge rejected by the deputy opposition leader in the Lok Sabha as "laughable and entertaining".

The BJP resorted to such "baseless allegations" as it has no issue to raise, Gogoi hit back.

He alleged that the BJP had carried out a similar "smear campaign" against him and his family ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls and the people, in reply, elected him from Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

Gogoi's reaction came after BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged, "Some serious concerning facts related to national security have come to light. Links of Elizabeth Colburn, the wife of deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, with Pakistan Planning Commission Advisor Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and the ISI, have come to light."