'Congress-AAP should have fought Delhi polls together, most Indians don't want Hindu Rashtra': Amartya Sen

The nonagenarian, however, praised the AAP for its efforts on school education and healthcare and suggested that the Congress should have joined the party on those issues.

"I have a daughter living in Delhi, and she and her family praise the AAP's efforts in the spheres of school education and healthcare. The Congress could have come together with the AAP, saying, 'we like their schools, we like their hospitals, we want to extend them, and go beyond'. That would have been a better line than the one it took," he said.

"The lack of focus of the opposition parties on public services in Delhi made it possible for the eventual electoral victors to focus instead on liquor licences and tax laws. AAP leaders were even held in custody, awaiting trial," he added.

Sen said that the AAP could have focused more on issues of secularism as well as health care and education for all and could have done more to try and join hands with Congress on these.

"Instead they were on different sides," Sen said.

"The fact is that this is a war that the AAP with the INDIA coalition need not have lost. But they did," he said.