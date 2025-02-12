Couple killed, six injured in road accident in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A couple was killed and six others were injured when their car rammed into a divider near a toll in Rajasthan's Shrimadhopur area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Singh (35) and his wife Seema (33), police said.

According to police, the victims were travelling from Agra to Khatushyamji.

Their vehicle rammed into a divider near the closed Ralavata toll on Khandela Road.

Ajit Singh died on the spot and his wife died on the way to the hospital.

All were rushed to a nearby hospital in Jaipur, Head Constable, Shriram said.