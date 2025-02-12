Draft immigration bill: Onus on individuals to prove citizenship, immigration officer to arrest person without warrant

NEW DELHI: The government has developed a draft legislation, The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, to regulate foreigners coming to India.

The provisions include a jail term of up to seven years for anyone using a fake passport or for those arranging fraudulent entry for someone.

The bill also places the onus on transport carriers to remove a foreigner who has been denied entry into the country.

Sources in the government said that the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which also repeals existing laws—the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, Foreigners Act, 1946, and Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000—is likely to be introduced in Parliament during the second leg of the ongoing Budget Session.