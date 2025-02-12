Expansion of Karnprayag station for Char Dham yatra and military access

DEHRADUN: In a move to facilitate the Char Dham Yatra, officials have announced plans to expand the under-construction Karnprayag railway station as part of the ongoing Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project.

“Given the strategic importance of the area, this expansion is essential for military operations and other activities,” said a Railway Development Corporation official. The expansion of the station aims to make the pilgrimage more accessible and convenient.

“We will increase the number of railway tracks from 22 to 26 at this station. Tenders worth Rs 611 crore have already been issued for this additional work, and construction will commence soon,” said OP Malgudi, DGM of the Railway Development Corporation.

According to railway sources, the Karnprayag station was initially planned to have 22 tracks. “Now the number of tracks has now increased to 26. Four additional tracks will be constructed, all of which will be located inside two tunnels. To facilitate this, the construction of two tunnels is set to take place. Furthermore, a road tunnel will also be built for unloading goods, connecting both tunnels,” said an official said associated with the project.

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway project features three major stations: Karnprayag, Yog Nagari, and Srinagar. “Karnprayag railway station, which will encompass 26 tracks, will include four passenger platforms and one goods platform,” the official said.