First suspected GBS patient death in Mumbai; total death toll reaches eight, with 203 suspected cases

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old male, suspected to have been suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), died on Monday night at a hospital in Mumbai.
The patient had been admitted to the BMC-run Nair Hospital on January 23, presenting with high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, and weakness in his lower limbs, alongside difficulty walking.
He did not report any symptoms of diarrhea or fever. His condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to the ICU, where he was placed on a ventilator.
It was found that the patient had travelled to Pune 15 days prior to the onset of his symptoms, which included walking difficulty, a hallmark sign of GBS.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old female has been admitted to Nair Hospital with suspected GBS, raising the total number of suspected GBS cases in Maharashtra to 203. Of these, 176 cases have been confirmed.
The majority of the suspected cases are concentrated in Pune, with 41 cases from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly included villages in the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 21 from Pune rural, and eight from other regions of the state.
As per the latest state health report, 109 patients have been discharged, 52 are in the ICU, and 20 are on ventilators. So far, eight deaths have been reported in connection with GBS, with four confirmed through lab tests, while the status of the other four remains pending.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has criticised the state government for not addressing the rising number of GBS cases with sufficient urgency.
He pointed out the high cost of treatment, with one injection for GBS priced at Rs 20,000. Patole has urged the state government and the health department to take proactive measures to prevent the situation from escalating further.
Sudden weakness or paralysis in the hands or legs
Difficulty walking or sudden-onset weakness
Prolonged diarrhea
Measures implemented so far
A state-level rapid response team visited the affected areas immediately.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and rural district authorities have been instructed to increase surveillance activities.
A total of 5,891 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis. Of these, samples from 72 water sources were found to be contaminated.
Health promotion activities have been intensified.
Private medical practitioners have been urged to notify public health authorities about any suspected GBS cases.
The state health department is prepared to implement preventive and control measures and urges citizens not to panic.
46,534 houses in Pune MC, 25,680 houses in PCMC, and 13,476 houses in Pune rural have been surveyed, totaling 85,690 houses.
82 serum samples have been sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for anti-ganglioside antibody testing.
Ensure good water quality by drinking boiled water.
Eat fresh and clean food, and avoid stale or partially cooked food (such as undercooked chicken or mutton).
Citizens are advised not to panic and to visit a government hospital if symptoms appear.
For information about GBS or water sample testing, citizens should contact the respective help lines:
Pune Municipal Corporation: 020-25501269, 25506800
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation: 7758933017
The public is urged to follow preventive measures and stay informed through official channels.