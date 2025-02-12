First suspected GBS patient death in Mumbai; total death toll reaches eight, with 203 suspected cases

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old male, suspected to have been suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), died on Monday night at a hospital in Mumbai.

The patient had been admitted to the BMC-run Nair Hospital on January 23, presenting with high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, and weakness in his lower limbs, alongside difficulty walking.

He did not report any symptoms of diarrhea or fever. His condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to the ICU, where he was placed on a ventilator.

It was found that the patient had travelled to Pune 15 days prior to the onset of his symptoms, which included walking difficulty, a hallmark sign of GBS.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old female has been admitted to Nair Hospital with suspected GBS, raising the total number of suspected GBS cases in Maharashtra to 203. Of these, 176 cases have been confirmed.