Former Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi quits as party's deputy leader

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi resigned as the deputy leader of the party on Wednesday, citing "prevailing circumstances" in his Rajapur constituency in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

There is widespread speculation that Salvi will join the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His resignation is a significant blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the coastal Konkan region, which was once its stronghold.

Salvi had lost to Shiv Sena's Kiran Samant in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Since then, he had openly aired his discontent with local Sena (UBT) leaders, accusing them of being responsible for his defeat. While Salvi has yet to confirm his next political move, sources within both factions indicate that discussions are underway.