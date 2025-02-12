In attacking BJP over phone tapping charges, Pilot also targets Gehlot

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Rajasthan government over allegations of phone tapping made by its own Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena. Speaking in Jaipur on Wednesday, Pilot questioned the government's inaction on the issue, emphasizing that such claims from a minister within the ruling party were alarming.

"If a responsible minister from their own government is saying his phone has been tapped, then action must be taken immediately," Pilot asserted. Expressing his astonishment, he added that instead of addressing the issue, the BJP leadership was issuing show-cause notices to Meena.

Highlighting the principle of collective responsibility in governance, Pilot demanded a transparent investigation and urged the government to release a white paper on the matter.

While targeting the BJP, Pilot also seemed to take an indirect dig at his own party’s past actions under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Phone tapping is a serious crime, whether it happened now or in the past—it must be thoroughly investigated," he remarked.

His statement is significant, as the Gehlot-led Congress government had faced similar allegations in 2020. During Pilot’s rebellion against Gehlot’s leadership, several MLAs loyal to him had accused the government of surveillance and phone tapping.