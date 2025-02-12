India wants to embrace nuclear power. To do it, it’ll need a lot of time and money

BENGALURU: India wants more nuclear power, has pledged over $2 billion toward research and will change laws to boost investment to do it.

The pledges were made by India’s finance minister earlier this month as part of a plan to expand electricity generation and reduce emissions.

Nuclear power is a way to make electricity that doesn’t emit planet-warming gases, although it does create radioactive waste.

India is one of the world’s biggest emitters of planet-heating gases and over 75% of its power is still generated by burning fossil fuels, mostly coal. India wants to install 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 — enough to power nearly 60 million Indian homes a year.

Energy experts say that for the world to move away from carbon-polluting fuels like coal, oil and gas, sources like nuclear that don’t rely on the sun and the wind — which aren’t always available — are needed. But some are skeptical about India’s ambitions as the country’s nuclear sector is still very small, and negative public perceptions about the industry remain.

To grow the sector, Shayak Sengupta, a senior research associate at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, said the new Trump administration’s desire to reconfigure trade could be beneficial. India’s nuclear growth plan provides “ample opportunity” for US exports, as the nuclear power sector there is much more mature, and companies are working on developments in the technology, like smaller and cheaper nuclear reactors. India is also investing in small reactors.