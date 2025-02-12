Madhya Pradesh approves Film Tourism Promotion Policy 2025 with subsidies up to Rs 10 crore

BHOPAL: Having already won the ‘Most Film Friendly State’ award multiple times, including 2023 and 2024 - Madhya Pradesh has approved its dedicated Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2025.

As part of efforts to promote the state as the ideal film shooting destination in the country, the policy which was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday, focuses on giving financial incentives to filmmakers for shooting films and related projects across the state.

The incentives include subsidies on shooting permits, accommodation and transportation costs. Additionally, film studios and post-production facilities will receive financial assistance for infrastructure development.

To ensure speedy and timely single window clearance for permitting all kinds of films’ shootings, the clearance/permission process will be included under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

As part of efforts to promote shooting of more films, TV serials, web series, short films and documentaries in the state, the new policy includes provisions of financial incentives in form of subsidies and special financial assistance to filmmakers, particularly those working on film projects on child and youth development, women empowerment and promoting places of tourist, historical and religious importance in MP.

According to the state's urban development and housing, parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, “The new policy provides for subsidies/special financial grants ranging between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 crore, depending on the category and importance of the film project.”