New, simplified tax Bill to be tabled in LS on Thursday

NEW DELHI: The New Income Tax Bill, which will be tabled in Parliament on Thursday, is longer than the existing one with 23 chapters, 536 sections and 16 schedules. The current Income Tax Act has 23 chapters, 298 sections and 14 schedules.

The increase in number of sections reflects a more structured approach to tax administration, incorporating modern compliance mechanisms, digital governance, and streamlined provisions for businesses and individuals.

The bill, a copy of which is in the possession of this paper, proposes a deduction for purchase of electric vehicles, revises donation rules, and updates medical and education related deduction. It proposes stronger regulations for crypto-assets and digital transactions, and a simplified refund process. The bill uses the term ‘tax year’ instead of ‘previous year’ to streamline the reporting process.

The bill has simplified legal terms to reduce litigation due to multiple interpretations. According to a chartered accountant who reviewed the bill, the new law is crisp and clear, and it includes past judicial decisions, bringing more clarity. “The new law is longer, but it has given straight-jacketed answers to a number of issues,” said the CA.