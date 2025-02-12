PM Modi arrives in French port city of Marseille, hails V D Savarkar

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city.

"Landed in Marseille.

In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance.

It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape, Modi said in a post on X after arriving there Tuesday night (local time).

He added, "I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody.

The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations! The prime minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Marseille.

In a late night post (IST 4.18 am) on X, Modi said, "President Macron and I reached Marseille a short while ago.

This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France.

The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages.

I will also pay homage to the Indian soldiers martyred in First and Second World Wars.