Protesters perform 'corpse pose' to oppose disposal of Union Carbide waste in MP town

DHAR: A group of people on Wednesday performed 'Shavasana' (corpse pose) to protest against the proposed disposal of Union Carbide waste, connected to the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Protests have been going on in the district, where 337 metric tonnes of waste have been brought from Bhopal for incineration at the industrial town of Pithampur.

Twelve persons, including members of Pithampur Bachao Samiti, Pithampur Raksha Samiti and yoga exponent Pradeep Dubey, performed Shavasana at the bus stand around noon as part of their demonstration.

"I have been associated with yoga for a long time. We realised Shavasana was the best way to express our feelings peacefully," Dubey told reporters.

He said the authorities should take the matter seriously and not be in haste to dispose of the Union Carbide waste.

"Because of this (waste disposal plan), everyone is fearful today. Therefore, to demonstrate the last limit of fear, we performed Shavasana."