Uddhav Sena fumes as Sharad Pawar honours Shinde, asks ‘how can he felicitate such a betrayer’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday sharply criticised its ally, NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar, for honouring Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, exposing cracks in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that honoring someone who caused a split in the Shiv Sena and "weakened Maharashtra" has deeply offended the sentiments of the Marathi people.

He added that Eknath Shinde, with the support of Amit Shah, was responsible for the split, and felicitating him was essentially the same as honoring the BJP leader.